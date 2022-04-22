Hana Financial Group Q1 net income up 7.4 pct to 914.7 bln won
15:41 April 22, 2022
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 914.7 billion won (US$738.2 million), up 7.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 1.1 trillion won, up 2.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.2 percent to 13.7 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 769.6 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
