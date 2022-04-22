(LEAD) Fast-spreading wildfire in northeast threatens homes, forces evacuation
YANGYANG, South Korea, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters were battling a fast-spreading wildfire in a northeastern county Friday, as the blaze driven by strong winds was threatening homes and forced evacuations.
The fire started at a rural village in the coastal county of Yangyang, about 215 kilometers east of Seoul, at 1:32 p.m., officials said.
Local forest authorities mobilized 16 helicopters and 984 firefighters but had difficulties due to the combination of dry conditions and strong winds blowing at a speed of 17 mps, they said. No casualties or damages were reported.
The county ordered residents of nearby villages to evacuate as the fire was moving toward the towns.
The authorities issued a Level 2 wildfire alert, the third highest in the four-tier system, which allows for the mobilization of firefighters from several nearby areas.
The Level 2 alert is declared when the average wind speed is 7 to 11 mps, 30 to 100 hectares of woodlands are expected to be damaged and it is expected to take eight to 24 hours to extinguish the fire.
