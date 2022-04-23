U.S. supports inter-Korean cooperation to create stability: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States supports inter-Korean cooperation that can help create more stability on the Korean Peninsula, a state department spokesperson said Friday.
The remarks by Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, come after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong-un recently exchanged personal letters with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"I don't have a comment on the exchange of letters," Porter said in a telephonic press briefing when asked to comment on the exchange of letters between the leaders of the divided Koreas.
"But what I can say is that we strongly support inter-Korean cooperation and believe that it can play an important role in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," she added.
Kim and Moon held three summit meetings in 2018 and 2019, but Pyongyang has avoided denuclearization talks with South Korea and the U.S. since late 2019.
The North has also remained unresponsive to any overtures from the Joe Biden administration since it took office in January 2021, department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday.
