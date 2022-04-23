Pirates' Park Hoy-jun optioned to Triple-A
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Pittsburgh Pirates' South Korean player Park Hoy-jun has been sent down to the minor leagues.
The Pirates optioned Park to Triple-A Indianapolis while in Chicago on Friday (local time) to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field. They activated outfielder Anthony Alford from the 10-day injured list (IL).
Park, 26, made his major league debut with the New York Yankees last July and then joined the Pirates in a trade. He then made the Opening Day roster earlier this month but went on to appear in just five of the team's first 13 games.
In 15 plate appearances, Park batted an underwhelming .214/.267/.286 with no homer and two RBIs. The utility man has played at second base, shortstop and right field.
Manager Derek Shelton said the Pirates are still high on Park, and they want him to get more consistent playing time in the minors.
Park's demotion leaves two South Korean players active in the majors: Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Choi Ji-man and San Diego Padres' infielder Kim Ha-seong.
Ryu Hyun-jin, veteran starter for the Toronto Blue Jays, is on the 10-day IL with left forearm inflammation.
