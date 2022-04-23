Go to Contents
Pirates' Park Hoy-jun optioned to Triple-A

09:37 April 23, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Pittsburgh Pirates' South Korean player Park Hoy-jun has been sent down to the minor leagues.

The Pirates optioned Park to Triple-A Indianapolis while in Chicago on Friday (local time) to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field. They activated outfielder Anthony Alford from the 10-day injured list (IL).

In this USA Today Sports file photo via Reuters from April 15, 2022, Park Hoy-jun of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two-run single against Erick Fedde of the Washington Nationals during the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Yonhap)

Park, 26, made his major league debut with the New York Yankees last July and then joined the Pirates in a trade. He then made the Opening Day roster earlier this month but went on to appear in just five of the team's first 13 games.

In 15 plate appearances, Park batted an underwhelming .214/.267/.286 with no homer and two RBIs. The utility man has played at second base, shortstop and right field.

Manager Derek Shelton said the Pirates are still high on Park, and they want him to get more consistent playing time in the minors.

Park's demotion leaves two South Korean players active in the majors: Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Choi Ji-man and San Diego Padres' infielder Kim Ha-seong.

Ryu Hyun-jin, veteran starter for the Toronto Blue Jays, is on the 10-day IL with left forearm inflammation.

In this Associated Press file photo from April 15, 2022, Pittsburgh Pirates' shortstop Park Hoy-jun (R) throws to first to complete a double play against the Washington Nationals during the top of the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

