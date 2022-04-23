Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #Boombayah

BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video passes 1.4 bln YouTube views

10:39 April 23, 2022

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop act BLACKPINK's "Boombayah" passed 1.4 billion views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.

The video for the main track of its debut album released in August 2016 reached the milestone at 5:56 a.m., YG Entertainment said.

It became the female band's third music video to break the 1.4 billion mark on the global music sharing site, following "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love."

The four-piece group has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views, including six with more than 1 billion views.

The video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has reached 1.85 billion views, the highest among K-pop music videos.

This image, provided by YG Entertainment on April 23, 2022, celebrates 1.4 billion YouTube views for the music video for BLACKPINK's "Boombayah." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK