PPP nominates ex-presidential contender Hong as candidate for Daegu mayor
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday nominated Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, an ex-presidential contender, as its candidate for the mayoralty of the southern city of Daegu for the June 1 local elections.
Hong, who competed against now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in the PPP presidential primary last year, beat two rivals, including Yoo Yeong-ha backed by former President Park Geun-hye, in the Daegu primary, conducted Thursday and Friday, party officials said.
The party also nominated Kim Jin-tae, a former two-term lawmaker, as its candidate for the governorship of Gangwon Province and Huh Hyang-jin, an ex-chancellor of Jeju National University, as the candidate for the governorship of the namesake province, party officials said.
