BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
13:28 April 23, 2022
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "Fake Love" passed 1.1 billion views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
The video for the main track of its third full-length album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May 2018 reached the milestone at 3:44 a.m., Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group's sixth music video to hit 1.1 billion views on the global video sharing site.
BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.
(END)
Keyword