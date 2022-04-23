Park Young-sun not to run for DP's mayoral primary
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Park Young-sun, a former minister for smaller and venture firms, has decided not to run for the ruling party's Seoul mayoral primary, party officials said Saturday.
The Democratic Party will now select its nominee for Seoul mayor through a primary that includes former party chief Song Young-gil, Rep. Park Ju-min and Rep. Kim Jin-ae.
"Former Minster Park has sent a message that she will not run for the mayor primary after deep consideration," the party's emergency committee said.
The party earlier reversed itself and decided to select its nominee for Seoul mayor through the primary amid a power struggle between those for or against former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The Seoul mayoral election will be one of the biggest races, along with the gubernatorial election in Gyeonggi Province, with current Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party expected to seek reelection.
