Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 April 24, 2022

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/14 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/13 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/13 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/15 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/14 Sunny 10

Busan 22/15 Sunny 0

(END)

