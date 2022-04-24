Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 April 24, 2022
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/14 Cloudy 20
Incheon 18/13 Sunny 10
Suwon 23/13 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/15 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 26/12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/14 Sunny 10
Busan 22/15 Sunny 0
