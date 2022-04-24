Yoon's delegation to leave for Japan for policy consultation
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was set to leave for Japan on Sunday for policy consultations on North Korea and other pending bilateral issues amid expectations they could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Japan is the second foreign country that Yoon has sent a delegation to after the United States.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's People Power Party, is expected to hold a series of meetings during the five-day trip with officials of Japan's foreign ministry and legislature, as well as those from business circles, media and academia.
In particular, the delegation is pushing for meetings with Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, as well as former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, according to Japanese media reports.
The team also includes Rep. Kim Seok-ki; Yun Duk-min, former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy; Park Cheol-hee, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of International Studies; former Ambassador to Singapore Lee Sang-deok; and former Ambassador to Cambodia Chang Ho-jin.
The delegation could discuss the possibility of Kishida attending Yoon's May 10 inauguration ceremony and ways to improve relations between the two countries frayed badly over issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, such as wartime sexual slavery and forced labor.
Yoon has stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Japan, as well as trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, saying his focus will be on building a "future-oriented" partnership with the neighboring country.
A day after his election last month, Yoon spoke by phone with Kishida and agreed to work together to promote "friendly cooperation" between their countries. Kishida was the second foreign leader that Yoon spoke to after U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The objective of the delegation is for consultations on North Korea policy and relations between Seoul and Tokyo," Bae Hyun-jin, Yoon's spokesperson, said while announcing the trip last week. "We expect the visit to lay the foundation for cooperation on North Korea and for the resolution of pending issues between the two countries."

