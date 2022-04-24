(2nd LD) Policy delegation carries Yoon's letter to Japan
(ATTN: UPDATES with details, quotes)
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol carried a letter from Yoon as it left for Tokyo on Sunday for meetings with top Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, officials said.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's People Power Party, is expected to meet with Kishida on Wednesday and hand him a letter from Yoon that is expected to outline his plan to move relations between the two countries forward.
"We are going on this trip with a mindset that we're fastening the first button of a new Korea-Japan relationship under the Yoon Suk-yeol government," Chung told reporters before departure from Incheon International Airport.
"We will meet with figures from various circles of Japan and convey the president-elect's thought that we need to make efforts for an early improvement and restoration of Korea-Japan relations that have been left unattended for a long period time," he said.
Restoring bilateral cooperation with Japan and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan will contribute greatly to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and beyond amid uncertainties in the international order in the wake of a series of North Korean provocations and the war in Ukraine, Chung said.
Upon arrival in Tokyo, the delegation plans to pay tribute at the monument honoring Lee Soo-hyun, a Korean hero who died trying to rescue a drunk Japanese man who had fallen onto the subway tracks in Tokyo in 2001. The late Lee is regarded as a symbol of friendly ties between the two nations.
On Monday, the delegation is expected to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, according to sources. Meetings with former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga are also being pushed for, they said.
The delegation could discuss the possibility of Kishida attending Yoon's May 10 inauguration ceremony and ways to improve relations between the two countries frayed badly over issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, such as wartime sexual slavery and forced labor.
Yoon has stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Japan, as well as trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, saying his focus will be on building a "future-oriented" partnership with the neighboring country.
A day after his election last month, Yoon spoke by phone with Kishida and agreed to work together to promote "friendly cooperation" between their countries. Kishida was the second foreign leader that Yoon spoke to after U.S. President Joe Biden.
The delegation also includes Rep. Kim Seok-ki; Yun Duk-min, former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy; Park Cheol-hee, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of International Studies; former Ambassador to Singapore Lee Sang-deok; former Ambassador to Cambodia Chang Ho-jin; and Woo Jung-yeop, a Sejong Institute expert on the U.S.
jschang@yna.co.kr
(END)