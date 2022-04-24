Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #local elections #parliamentary seats

5 to 10 National Assembly seats to be at stake in June's local elections

10:34 April 24, 2022

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- At least five parliamentary seats will be up for grabs in June's local elections as incumbent lawmakers gave up their National Assembly membership to run for gubernatorial and mayoral seats.

Up to 10 National Assembly seats could be at stake, making the June 1 elections "mini-general elections," as more lawmakers have declared their bids for local seats and have been vying for nominations from their parties.

The five lawmakers who gave up their National Assembly seats are Kim Eun-hye, the Gyeonggi governor candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP); Hong Joon-pyo, the PPP's Daegu mayor candidate; Kim Tae-heum of the PPP's candidate for South Chungcheong Province governor; Park Wan-soo, the PPP's candidate for South Gyeongnam Province governor; and Lee Kwang-jae, the Gangwon Province governor of the ruling Democratic Party.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK