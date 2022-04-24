5 to 10 National Assembly seats to be at stake in June's local elections

The five lawmakers who gave up their National Assembly seats are Kim Eun-hye, the Gyeonggi governor candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP); Hong Joon-pyo, the PPP's Daegu mayor candidate; Kim Tae-heum of the PPP's candidate for South Chungcheong Province governor; Park Wan-soo, the PPP's candidate for South Gyeongnam Province governor; and Lee Kwang-jae, the Gangwon Province governor of the ruling Democratic Party.

(END)