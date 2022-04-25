(2nd LD) N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
By Yi Wonju and Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not yet held a military parade that is widely expected to take place in Pyongyang to mark a key national anniversary this week, an informed source said Monday.
Many had predicted the opening of the parade at midnight on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) that falls on the day. The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.
Satellite imagery showed the secretive North's apparent preparations, involving thousands of troops and key pieces of military equipment, to hold a street parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, an event used as part of efforts to cement internal unity and highlight its military presence.
Some observers here said the parade might have been delayed due to weather or other unspecified conditions amid a forecast of rain in the North's capital.
North Korean state media, including the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), carried articles on the anniversary without mentioning whether a military parade was held as of early Monday morning.
In an editorial, the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, instead urged all people and the country's armed forces to devote their "absolute loyalty" to leader Kim Jong-un.
"We must more thoroughly establish the revolutionary discipline and order, in which the party, nation and the people move in unity under the leadership of the central party with the ideologies and intentions of our respected and beloved general secretary boiling within our hearts," it said.
A photo exhibition was also held to highlight the great achievements of the KPRA to celebrate the anniversary, according to the KCNA.
Many expect the North to hold a military parade to send a message to its people and the outside world, and to strengthen internal unity. The country usually marks every fifth and 10th political anniversaries with large-scale celebrations.
Under the leadership of Kim, who took power in late 2011, the North has held nine major military parades for national celebrations, including the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10.
North Korea has observed the army founding anniversary on April 25 since 1978, before switching the date back to Feb. 8 in 2018.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification said it is keeping close tabs on the North as Pyongyang has held military parades at various times in the past.
"We are keeping a close eye in close communication with the relevant authorities, bearing in mind that North Korean media outlets have not reported of a military parade," Cha Deok-cheol, the ministry's acting spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Past events indicate that the North usually carries reports of the military parade the following day, with recorded footage, when it is held in the morning or the afternoon, according to Cha.
Pyongyang has held two military parades at midnight, in October 2020 and September 2021, since Kim took power. The North reported the parade in the morning and broadcast the recorded parade in the afternoon, he said.
