Former DP chief assaulter found dead in apparent suicide in prison
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A Youtuber who was arrested for attacking former ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil with a hammer was found dead in an apparent suicide in a Seoul prison Sunday, according to correctional authorities.
The 70-year-old, only identified by his last name Pyo, was found dead at around 3 a.m. by a fellow inmate at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center, prison officials said. He was sent to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors are considering an autopsy to figure out the exact cause of death, as Pyo reportedly left behind a note, officials noted.
Pyo struck Song's head several times with a hammer while he was campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon area on March 7, three days before the presidential election, causing him injuries requiring stitches.
The man was known to have opposed South Korea-U.S. military exercises on his Youtube channel and targeted Song after he said last year the joint drills should be conducted as planned.
