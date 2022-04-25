(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 25)

Both parties have agreed to pass the compromise bills by the end of this month so that President Moon can sign them into law before his term ends on May 9. If the agreement is put into practice, the prosecution will not have sufficient time to investigate corruption allegations raised against the Moon administration. Those allegations include Moon's suspected involvement in manipulating the economic assessment of the aged Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor to push for his nuclear energy phase-out policy, and his reported implication in interfering in a local election to help his longtime friend become Ulsan mayor.