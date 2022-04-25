(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 25)

The legislature could not fix confirmation hearing schedules yet for nominees for 10 heads of government ministries — including health and welfare minister nominee Chung Ho-young, who is suspected of having received favors for his two children's admissions into a top-rated medical school, and Prof. Kim In-chul, a former president of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and Yoon's nominee for education minister, who is under suspicion over his son receiving a Fulbright scholarship. Confirmation hearings must be held as soon as possible so these nominees can get public scrutiny. An evolving battle over Yoon's nominations ahead of the June 1 local elections rings alarms for Korea's democracy. If the new administration cannot appoint 18 ministers in two weeks' time, only the people will suffer.

