Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military took custody of a Marine draftee who made an unauthorized trip to Poland about a month ago, apparently to help Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, officials said.
The military police captured him upon his arrival back home earlier in the day, according to the Marine Corps.
The man, whose name was withheld from the media, left for Poland on March 21. He later attempted to enter Ukraine via the Polish border, but was denied access to the war-torn country.
South Korean military officials and diplomats had since tried to persuade him to secure his return home.
"We will take steps in a stern manner in accordance with law and regulations, after investigating why he had left his area of duty," the Marine Corps said in a statement.
By law, active service members must get prior approval before traveling overseas during vacation. Otherwise, they can be punished for desertion.
South Korea has banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns.
