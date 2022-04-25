(LEAD) Yoon vows full support to COVID-19 vaccine developers
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday vowed full support for homegrown vaccine developers, saying vaccines are tied closely to the country's economy and security.
Yoon made the remarks during his visit to the headquarters of SK Bioscience in Seongnam, south of Seoul, to take a firsthand look at latest research and development efforts for COVID-19 vaccines.
"What hinges on this lab is our enormous national potential, a growth engine for our people, and all of the country's economy, health and security," Yoon said. "When I take office, the government will provide all available support to companies developing vaccines and treatments, including SK Bioscience."
Upon Yoon's visit, SK Bioscience announced that its vaccine candidate, codenamed GBP510, has produced successful results in the phase 3 clinical trial.
Yoon, who previously visited SK Bioscience's factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, in September, thanked SK Bioscience researchers for the achievement and encouraged their efforts.
Yoon was accompanied by transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won in his visit to SK Bioscience.
