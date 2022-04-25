POSCO Chemical Q1 net income down 9.5 pct to 36 bln won
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 36 billion won (US$28.9 million), down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 25.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 34.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 42.2 percent to 664.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
