(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike

Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Unionized city bus drivers and their employers began last-minute negotiations over wage hikes Monday ahead of threatened simultaneous strikes that could start the following day involving about 45,000 drivers and 20,000 buses nationwide.
According to the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation, the nation's largest bus drivers' organization, the final labor-management negotiations were held in nine major cities and provinces -- Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Changwon, Gyeonggi Province, South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Province.
If no agreements are reached by midnight Monday, the unionized bus drivers in Seoul and seven other regions plan to launch a stoppage at 4 a.m. Tuesday, the group said, adding the strike may begin in Daegu on Wednesday.
About 45,000 unionized drivers are expected to take part in the planned strikes, which will affect the operations of about 20,000 city buses, the group noted. The walkout plan was approved early last week by unionized drivers in 11 regions, which also included North Jeolla and North Chungcheong provinces.
Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, bus operators across the country did not raise wages last year. In recent negotiations, they rejected workers' demands for pay hikes and offered a freeze for the second consecutive year, citing the COVID-19-related decrease in the number of passengers and financial deterioration.
In Seoul, the union demands a pay increase of 322,276 won (US$261) per driver, but management rejected it and offered a freeze. In case the last-minute negotiations fail, about 18,600 drivers and 7,235 buses operated by 61 companies, or 98 percent of all city buses in the capital, will stay off the roads, the union warned.
If the union goes on strike, Seoul city buses will be stopped for the first time in 10 years. The union staged a walkout over the wage issue in 2012 but ended the strike in only 40 minutes after reaching a dramatic agreement.
In Busan, the nation's second-largest city, 5,163 of 6,163 unionized city bus drivers voted in favor of a strike last week and are demanding an 8.5 percent pay hike. In the southeastern city of Daegu, unionized bus drivers threaten to go on strike Wednesday.
In Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, the possible strike planned for Tuesday will affect about 7,000 buses operated by 35 companies and a large number of Gyeonggi residents who commute to Seoul every day. The province's unionized drivers are demanding a wage increase of 14.4 percent and the implementation of a full five-day workweek.
In case of South Jeolla Province, unionized drivers and their employers in all but four of 22 cities and counties have reached an agreement on a pay hike in the 3 percent range. Notably, the bus strike already began in the South Jeolla city of Suncheon last Wednesday after a breakdown in the labor-management talks.
To cope with the looming public transport disruptions, Seoul and other local governments plan to deploy public sector and chartered buses, mobilize non-union drivers and increase taxi operations.
