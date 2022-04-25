Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
SEOUL -- North Korea has not yet held a military parade that is widely expected to take place in Pyongyang to mark a key national anniversary this week, an informed source said Monday.
Many had predicted the opening of the parade at midnight on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) that falls on the day. The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.
-----------------
PM nominee's confirmation hearing off to rough start with opposition boycotts
SEOUL -- The confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo got off to a rough start Monday after lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the minor progressive Justice Party boycotted the hearing, accusing Han of failing to provide requested data.
The hearing was adjourned less than an hour after it started with only members of the People Power Party in attendance. Before its adjournment, Rep. Kang Byung-won of the DP expressed his deep regret over Han's inadequate presentation of data and left the hearing room.
-----------------
Moon, first lady get second COVID-19 booster shots
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Monday received a second COVID-19 booster shot in line with guidance from health authorities, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Earlier this month, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) expanded the rollout of second booster shots for people aged 60 and older, as the nation stepped up efforts to live with the virus while ensuring maximum protection for the public.
-----------------
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
SEOUL -- South Korea's military on Monday took custody of a Marine draftee who flew to Poland without approval about a month ago apparently to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The military police captured him upon his arrival back home earlier in the day, according to the Marine Corps.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol hopes the ruling and opposition parties will pool their wisdom to address public concern over controversial legislation on prosecution reform, his spokesperson said Monday, voicing objections to the proposal to reduce and ultimately abolish the prosecution's investigative powers.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) agreed last week to curtail the prosecution's investigative right to two crime types -- corruption and economic crimes -- before removing it completely.
-----------------
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases dropped to the 30,000s on Monday for the first time in 76 days as most of the country's virus restrictions are lifted amid the slowdown of the omicron wave.
The country added 34,370 new COVID-19 infections, including 31 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,929,564, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Yoon to visit headquarters of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit homegrown vaccine producer SK Bioscience on Monday and emphasize vaccine sovereignty amid the country's fight against the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson said.
Yoon is scheduled to visit SK Bioscience's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, where he will inspect the company's latest research and development efforts in COVID-19 vaccine production, according Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.
-----------------
Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
SEOUL -- Unionized city bus drivers and their employers were to hold last-minute negotiations over wage hikes on Monday ahead of threatened simultaneous strikes that could start the following day involving more than 40,000 drivers nationwide.
Members of the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation, the nation's largest bus drivers' organization, in 10 major cities and provinces, including Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Gyeonggi Province, approved the walkout plan during votes conducted early last week.
-----------------
Seoul shares down 1.58 pct late Monday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 1.58 percent lower late Monday morning, as tech blue-chips and large-cap IT stocks extended their losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 42.79 points to 2,661.92 as of 11:20 a.m.
