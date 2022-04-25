POSCO Holdings Q1 net profit up 72.7 pct. to 1.9 tln won
13:49 April 25, 2022
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.9 trillion won (US$1.5 billion), up 72.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 2.29 trillion won, up 43.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 32.3 percent to 21.3 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.14 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
