Hyundai Motor Q1 net rises 16.8 pct to 1.77 tln won

14:00 April 25, 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.77 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 16.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 1.92 trillion won, up 16.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 10.6 percent to 30.29 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.35 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
