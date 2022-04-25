Military reports 680 more COVID-19 cases
14:41 April 25, 2022
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 680 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total caseload among its service members to 126,889.
The new cases included 570 cases from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 66 from the Navy, 27 from the Marine Corps, 13 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and nine from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to the ministry.
Currently, 7,298 military personnel are under treatment, it said.
