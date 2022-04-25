(LEAD) Kia Q1 net falls 0.2 pct amid chip shortage
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Monday its first-quarter net profit fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.
Net profit for the three months ended in March fell to 1.032 trillion won (US$825 million) from 1.035 trillion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Vehicle production and sales declined in the first quarter due to continued semiconductor chip shortages and disrupted supplies of other parts due to the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement said.
In the first three months, Kia's vehicle sales fell 0.6 percent to 685,739 vehicles, including 564,075 units overseas, it said.
Operating profit jumped 49.2 percent to 1.606 trillion won in the first quarter from 1.076 trillion won a year ago. Sales were up 10.7 percent to 18.357 trillion won from 16.581 trillion won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)