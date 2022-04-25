Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
S. Korea, U.S. working for 'successful' 1st summit between Yoon, Biden
SEOUL -- South Korea is working closely with a U.S. advance team to prepare for a successful first summit between President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, officials said Monday.
Yoon and Biden are expected to hold their first summit in Seoul around May 20-22 before the U.S. president travels to Japan to attend a Quad meeting. A U.S. advance team, including senior White House official Edgard Kagan, is currently in Seoul to coordinate the details.
(LEAD) Yoon's delegates meet Japan's top diplomat, note need for strengthened Seoul-Tokyo ties
TOKYO -- South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation had a meeting with Japan's top diplomat Monday and the two sides agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation between the neighboring countries, the head of the team said.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's conservative People Power Party, arrived in Tokyo the previous day for a five-day stay two weeks ahead of his inauguration.
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
SEOUL -- The presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae will open to the public at noon on May 10, immediately after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony, in line with Yoon's promise to return the compound to the people, officials said Monday.
Visits can be booked in advance online starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will be limited to 39,000 people per day, or up to 6,500 people per two-hour time slot, according to the officials on the Cheong Wa Dae relocation task force.
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
SEOUL -- Unionized city bus drivers and their employers began last-minute negotiations over wage hikes Monday ahead of threatened simultaneous strikes that could start the following day involving about 45,000 drivers and 20,000 buses nationwide.
According to the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation, the nation's largest bus drivers' organization, the final labor-management negotiations were held in nine major cities and provinces -- Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Changwon, Gyeonggi Province, South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Province.
BOK chief concerned more about inflation than growth but undetermined on monetary policy direction in May
SEOUL -- The new chief of South Korea's central bank said Monday he is more concerned about inflation than momentum for economic growth "up until today" but more data is needed to determine whether to push for a further interest rate hike next month.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) hiked its policy rate by a quarter percentage point in mid-April, the fourth rate increase since August last year, as it is striving to tame inflation after it kept borrowing costs at record lows to bolster the pandemic-hit economy. The BOK is to hold its next rate-setting meeting in late May.
(3rd LD) Hyundai Motor Q1 net rises 17 pct despite chip shortage
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 17 percent from a year earlier as an improved product mix and a weak won helped offset the impact of chip shortages.
Net profit for the three months ended in March rose to 1.78 trillion won (US$1.42 billion) from 1.52 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
