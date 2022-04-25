Presidential chief of staff's official residence emerges as option for FM's residence
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The official residence of the presidential chief of staff is being considered as a new residence for the foreign minister, as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to move into the top diplomat's residence, an official said Monday.
Should the foreign minister move into the presidential chief's residence in Samcheong-dong, a safe house adjacent to the compound can be used as a facility for diplomatic events, Rep. Yoon Han-hong, a key aide to the president-elect in charge of the presidential office relocation project, told reporters.
Remodeling the presidential chief's residence into the foreign minister's residence is not expected to cost much, because the home is in good condition, as it is currently in use, the official said.
However, the plan has not been finalized yet, he said.
Transition team officials earlier said renovation work on the foreign minister's residence will begin on Yoon's inauguration day on May 10 and is expected to take around a month, and Yoon plans to commute to his new office from his private home in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul.
