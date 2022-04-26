Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Main opposition overrules bipartisan compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Protracted COVID-19 pandemic causes depression, insomnia (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling, opposition parties clash again over prosecution reform bill (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon voices concerns, Moon voices support over compromised bill on prosecution reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Main opposition PPP calls for renegotiation; ruling DP vetoes (Segye Times)
-- DP vows to unilaterally pass prosecution reform bill by April 28 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon OKs DP's push to pass prosecution reform bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PPP breaks compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation (Hankyoreh)
-- Compromise deal broken (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Beijing blockade causes depreciation of Korean won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean stocks tumble, won dips due to fears over U.S. monetary tightening (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Airlines resume international routes, add flights (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tension rises over bipartisan compromise on prosecution bill (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's delegation, Japanese FM agree on need to mend ties (Korea Times)
