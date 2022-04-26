Korean-language dailies

-- Main opposition overrules bipartisan compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Protracted COVID-19 pandemic causes depression, insomnia (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling, opposition parties clash again over prosecution reform bill (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon voices concerns, Moon voices support over compromised bill on prosecution reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Main opposition PPP calls for renegotiation; ruling DP vetoes (Segye Times)

-- DP vows to unilaterally pass prosecution reform bill by April 28 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon OKs DP's push to pass prosecution reform bill (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PPP breaks compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation (Hankyoreh)

-- Compromise deal broken (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Beijing blockade causes depreciation of Korean won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean stocks tumble, won dips due to fears over U.S. monetary tightening (Korea Economic Daily)

