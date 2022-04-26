(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 26)

As Kim noted in the letter, he should put what he called for into action if he wants to improve relations between the North and the South. He should stop making any attempt that may raise tensions as it has previously done during times of power transition in the South. The first step will be for Pyongyang to return to dialogue soon. Kim said he would continue to "respect President Moon" even after his retirement. If he wants to prove this to be true, Kim should resume talks with the United States without further delay.

