(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 26)

According to the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), the market share of Taiwanese and Japanese chips in China increased by 4.4 percentage points and 1.8 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2018, when America's regulations on semiconductor supply to China started. But in the same period, Korea's share shrank 5.5 percentage points. That can largely be attributed to Huawei's suspension of memory chip imports from Korea after the U.S. ban. But Taiwan is more competitive than before. The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s outlook for the global economy affirms the crisis Korea faces. The IMF projects Taiwan's per capita GDP will exceed Korea's this year, at $36,051 versus $34,994.