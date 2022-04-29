Go to Contents
Festivals Calendar - May 2022

09:00 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in May.

* Hampyeong Butterfly Festival

When: April 29-May 8

Where: Hampyeong Expo Park

Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, becomes a "land of butterflies and flowers" each spring. During the festival, about 120,000 butterflies will be released over flower gardens spread across an area of one million square meters. The program will include releasing butterflies, butterfly-themed crafts and mask-making, a bug race, a beetle wrestling competition and various performances and exhibitions. Eco-friendly farm produce will also be for sale. For further information, go to www.hpftf.or.kr.

This image was captured from the homepage of the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival

When: May 5-7

Where: Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju

"Hanji" is traditional Korean paper made by hand from the bark of the mulberry plant. Before modern times, hanji was the only paper used in Korea. Today, it is used for handicrafts and costumes. This year's hanji festival will include a national hanji craft contest, a hanji fashion show, an exhibition of hanji products and hanji-making events. Visitors will also be able to buy various kinds of hanji and hanji products. Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, is an ancient city famous for its rich cultural legacy. For more information, go to www.jhanji.or.kr.

In this photo captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization, visitors look at handicraft hanji dolls on display at the 25th Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival held in May 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival

When: May 4-8

Where: Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province

Hadong, where the first green tea plants in Korea were planted about 1,200 years ago, will hold a wild green tea festival in Hwagae Valley and the vicinity of Ssanggyesa Temple starting May 4. Various events during the five-day festival will include picking tea leaves, making tea and experiencing a tea massage. For more information, go to www.wildteafestival.kr.

This photo provided by Hadong County Office in South Gyeongsang Province is from the 22nd Handong Wild Tea Culture Festival held in May 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Namwon Chunhyang Festival

When: May 4-8

Where: Gwanghallu, Namwon, North Jeolla Province

Chunhyang is the heroine of a love story about the relationship between the daughter of a retired female entertainer and the son of a high government official. Their love story is as famous in Korea as that of Romeo and Juliet in the West. The 92nd Namwon Chunhyang Festival will feature various aspects of traditional culture such as a wedding ceremony, performance of Korean music and dance and a fashion show hanbok, traditional Korean clothing. For more information, go to www.chunhyang.org.

This photo captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization is from the 91st Namwon Chunhyang Festival held in May 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


