Festivals Calendar - May 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in May.
* Hampyeong Butterfly Festival
When: April 29-May 8
Where: Hampyeong Expo Park
Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, becomes a "land of butterflies and flowers" each spring. During the festival, about 120,000 butterflies will be released over flower gardens spread across an area of one million square meters. The program will include releasing butterflies, butterfly-themed crafts and mask-making, a bug race, a beetle wrestling competition and various performances and exhibitions. Eco-friendly farm produce will also be for sale. For further information, go to www.hpftf.or.kr.
* Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival
When: May 5-7
Where: Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju
"Hanji" is traditional Korean paper made by hand from the bark of the mulberry plant. Before modern times, hanji was the only paper used in Korea. Today, it is used for handicrafts and costumes. This year's hanji festival will include a national hanji craft contest, a hanji fashion show, an exhibition of hanji products and hanji-making events. Visitors will also be able to buy various kinds of hanji and hanji products. Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, is an ancient city famous for its rich cultural legacy. For more information, go to www.jhanji.or.kr.
* Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival
When: May 4-8
Where: Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province
Hadong, where the first green tea plants in Korea were planted about 1,200 years ago, will hold a wild green tea festival in Hwagae Valley and the vicinity of Ssanggyesa Temple starting May 4. Various events during the five-day festival will include picking tea leaves, making tea and experiencing a tea massage. For more information, go to www.wildteafestival.kr.
* Namwon Chunhyang Festival
When: May 4-8
Where: Gwanghallu, Namwon, North Jeolla Province
Chunhyang is the heroine of a love story about the relationship between the daughter of a retired female entertainer and the son of a high government official. Their love story is as famous in Korea as that of Romeo and Juliet in the West. The 92nd Namwon Chunhyang Festival will feature various aspects of traditional culture such as a wedding ceremony, performance of Korean music and dance and a fashion show hanbok, traditional Korean clothing. For more information, go to www.chunhyang.org.
