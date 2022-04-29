Festivals Calendar - May 2022

"Hanji" is traditional Korean paper made by hand from the bark of the mulberry plant. Before modern times, hanji was the only paper used in Korea. Today, it is used for handicrafts and costumes. This year's hanji festival will include a national hanji craft contest, a hanji fashion show, an exhibition of hanji products and hanji-making events. Visitors will also be able to buy various kinds of hanji and hanji products. Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, is an ancient city famous for its rich cultural legacy. For more information, go to www.jhanji.or.kr.

