Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin set for live BP in move toward return from injury

Ryu got off to a dismal start to the 2022 season, the third year of his four-year, US$80 million contract. He surrendered 11 earned runs on 11 hits, including two home runs, in just 7 1/3 innings combined for a 13.50 ERA. Ryu had also faded down the stretch in the second half of 2021, with a 7.78 ERA over his final five starts of that season.