Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Yoon's delegates meet Japanese prime minister in Tokyo

11:16 April 26, 2022

TOKYO, April 26 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol had a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, during which it appears to have delivered the incoming president's personal letter.

The meeting was held at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, two days after the seven-member team, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's conservative People Power Party, arrived here for "policy consultations" with Japanese officials ahead of the launch of the new administration on May 10.

Chung earlier told reporters that he was carrying Yoon's letter for Kishida on relations between the neighboring countries.

Attention is being paid to the possibility of the prime minister attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony in Seoul.

A South Korean delegation, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the People Power Party (C), enters the official residence of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on April 26, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK