N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power during military parade
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities during a military parade held earlier this week in central Pyongyang, according to state media Tuesday.
During his speech Monday, Kim vowed to boost the secretive country's nuclear capabilities at "the fastest rate," as it celebrated the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
He stressed Pyongyang will make thorough preparations for using nuclear "deterrence" anytime and warned that any forces seeking military confrontation will cease to exist
The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.
Earlier, an informed source said the North kicked off the parade at Kim Il Sung Square at around 10 p.m. Monday.
