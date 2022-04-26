Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea

N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power during military parade

11:30 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities during a military parade held earlier this week in central Pyongyang, according to state media Tuesday.

During his speech Monday, Kim vowed to boost the secretive country's nuclear capabilities at "the fastest rate," as it celebrated the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

He stressed Pyongyang will make thorough preparations for using nuclear "deterrence" anytime and warned that any forces seeking military confrontation will cease to exist

The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.

Earlier, an informed source said the North kicked off the parade at Kim Il Sung Square at around 10 p.m. Monday.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK