Seoul shares up late Tues. morning
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.55 percent higher late Tuesday morning, buoyed by bio and auto-related companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.53 points to trade at 2,671.66 as of 11:20 a.m.
Biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion surged more than 7 percent, along with Samsung Biologics and SK Bioscience that each climbed about 2 percent, following Monday's announcement by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team that the incoming government will bolster support for bio and health sectors.
Top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia extended gains, rising about 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
In contrast, battery maker LG Energy Solution fell nearly 2 percent, with its parent firm LG Chem losing about 1 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,249.80 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Monday's close.
