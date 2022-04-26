(4th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
By Yi Wonju and Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities, as the country showcased a "giant" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade earlier this week, according to its state media Tuesday.
Delivering a speech during the event, Kim vowed to boost the country's nuclear capabilities at the "fastest possible speed" at the nighttime parade to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) held Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.
Kim added that the North will make thorough preparations for using nuclear deterrence anytime.
"The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter a war, but our nukes can never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent even at a time when a situation we are not desirous of at all is created on this land," Kim was quoted as saying.
Among major weapons displayed was the North's Hwasong-17 ICBM, which it claims to have test-fired last month. It is called a "monster missile."
"At that moment the spectators raised loud cheers, greatly excited to see the giant ICBM Hwasongpho-17 which soared into sky on March 24 to demonstrate the absolute power of Juche Korea and the strategic position of our Republic to the world," the KCNA reported, calling the ballistic missile "a great entity representing the strategic forces."
He also warned that any force seeking military confrontation will perish, saying that the North is "now fully prepared for any type of war."
"If any forces try to violate the fundamental interests of our state, our nuclear forces will have to decisively accomplish its unexpected second mission," he said.
Top officials attended the parade, along with Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju. It was not immediately known whether the leader's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong attended the parade.
The parade was initially expected to begin early on Monday, but it did not proceed amid a forecast of rainfall.
Earlier, an informed source said the North kicked off the parade at Kim Il-sung Square at around 10 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday evening, the North's state television broadcast recorded footage of the military parade, beginning with shots of skydivers landing in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square and armored military vehicles rolling down the streets.
It marks the North's first military parade to celebrate the KPRA anniversary and 12th major military parade under the leadership of Kim, who took power about a decade ago.
The North has typically held such parades on the birth anniversary of national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10 or the nation's foundation on Sept. 9.
The latest parade came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and concerns the North could conduct a nuclear test after it successfully test-fired a massive ICBM last month, marking its first test-launch since 2017.
