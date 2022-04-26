Seoul City to resume outdoor festivals following distancing rule removal
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will resume large in-person outdoor festivals across the capital following the recent removal of major virus-related social distancing rules.
According to officials, the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festa will open on Nodeul Island in central Seoul later Tuesday for a six-day run until Sunday. The music festival was organized to celebrate the UNESCO-designated International Jazz Day on Saturday and will also have on-site food trucks.
An arts festival featuring around 30 sculpting artworks will also be held on the island from Tuesday until June 24.
The city will also host various street arts festivals at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul Forest and other popular tourism sites on weekends and holidays until May 22.
The "open library" event at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall will also continue on Fridays and Saturdays until late October. The event attracted some 2,000 participants during its inaugural gathering on Saturday.
