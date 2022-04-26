Shipyard KSOE wins 278 bln-won order for LNG carrier
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has clinched a 278.2 billion-won (US$223 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
Under the deal with an undisclosed European shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the 174,000-cubic-meter vessel and deliver it during the second half of 2025.
KSOE has obtained orders to construct 87 ships worth $10.08 billion so far this year, or 57.8 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.
KSOE is a subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
