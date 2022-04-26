Military reports 1,279 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 1,279 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 128,168.
The new cases included 805 from the Army, 174 from the Air Force, 111 from the Navy, 110 from the Marine Corps, 76 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 6,779 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 252 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
The latest USFK tally raised the total number of infections reported among its affiliated population to 9,799.
The USFK also decided to lift the mask mandate within its installations and other facilities Tuesday. Outside its bases, however, its troops are still required to follow South Korea's social distancing guidelines.
