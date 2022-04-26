Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #transition team #North Korea

Transition team vows to bolster capabilities to deter N.K. nuclear, missile threats

14:35 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will bolster capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the transition team said Tuesday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to further strengthen his nuclear arsenal in a military parade.

The transition team said in a statement the incoming government will strengthen the alliance with the United States and swiftly complete the homegrown "three-axis" system designed to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The parade was held in Pyongyang on Monday to mark a major military anniversary.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK