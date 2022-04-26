Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KMA #typhoon #Philippines

S. Korea to provide typhoon monitoring system to Philippines: KMA

14:41 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state weather agency will set up a typhoon monitoring and prediction system in the Philippines by 2025 as part of its official development assistance project, officials said Tuesday.

The agreement between the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration was made at a meeting on meteorological cooperation between the two countries held at the KMA headquarters in central Seoul on Tuesday, according to officials.

Under the agreement, the KMA will set up a weather forecast system for typhoon forecast and analysis, and a ground station to receive signals from Chollian-2A, South Korea's first indigenous geostationary weather satellite, also known as GEO-KOMPSAT-2A.

Park Kwang-suk (L), head of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), and Vicente B. Malano, head of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, sign the minutes of the eighth bilateral meeting on cooperation in meteorology between the two agencies held in central Seoul on April 26, 2022, in a photo provided by the KMA. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK