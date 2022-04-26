S. Korea to provide typhoon monitoring system to Philippines: KMA
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state weather agency will set up a typhoon monitoring and prediction system in the Philippines by 2025 as part of its official development assistance project, officials said Tuesday.
The agreement between the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration was made at a meeting on meteorological cooperation between the two countries held at the KMA headquarters in central Seoul on Tuesday, according to officials.
Under the agreement, the KMA will set up a weather forecast system for typhoon forecast and analysis, and a ground station to receive signals from Chollian-2A, South Korea's first indigenous geostationary weather satellite, also known as GEO-KOMPSAT-2A.
