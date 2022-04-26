Moon congratulates French President Macron on re-election
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, saying relations between the two countries will become more solid under Macron's leadership.
In a message posted on social media, Moon said he sent his "heartiest congratulations" to Macron who became the first French president in two decades to win a second term.
Moon said Macron's re-election reaffirmed the French people's support for the centrist leader.
South Korea and France have deepened relations in the fields of political affairs, economy and culture over the past century, and the ties would become more solid under Macron's leadership, Moon said.
