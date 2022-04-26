Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) Transition team vows to bolster capabilities to deter N.K. nuclear, missile threats
SEOUL -- The government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will bolster capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the transition team said Tuesday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed in a military parade to further strengthen his nuclear arsenal.
The parade only proved that North Korea has focused on developing the means to threaten peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but in Northeast Asia and the world, while outwardly calling for peace and dialogue for the past five years, the transition team said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ri Pyong-chol reinstated as top N. Korean official, report shows
SEOUL -- Ri Pyong-chol, known for his leading role in North Korea's nuclear and missile development under the Kim Jong-un regime, has returned to public view after a 10-month disappearance, Pyongyang's state media showed Tuesday.
He was known to have been dismissed from all posts in July last year as he was accused of neglecting official duties.
-----------------
(LEAD) S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook
SEOUL -- Global credit appraiser S&P Global said Tuesday it has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook.
S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA", the third-highest level on the company's table, since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating from "AA-."
-----------------
Moon hails phase 3 trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday praised a successful phase 3 trial of the nation's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience.
Moon said he was pleased that SK Bioscience successfully completed the vaccine's phase 3 trial, a final step before being granted approval for emergency use, and encouraged the company's efforts, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher on earnings hope amid lingering rate hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, on optimism over corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about the potential economic impact from the widely expected U.S. monetary tightening. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.42 percent, or 11.18 points, to close at 2,668.31. Trading volume was heavy at 873 million shares worth 10.64 trillion won (US$8.49 billion) with gainers outstripping decliners 550 to 316.
------------------
BTS' Suga co-produces main track of Psy's new studio album
SEOUL-- Singer-rapper Psy has co-produced the lead track on his upcoming ninth full-length album "Psy 9th" with Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS, Psy's agency said Tuesday.
Suga has also participated in the writing of the lyrics, composition and arrangement of "That That," according to P Nation.
-----------------
Exports of S. Korean refiners' Q1 petroleum products up by most in 11 years: report
SEOUL -- South Korean refiners posted the biggest quarterly growth in exports of their petroleum products in the first quarter from a year earlier, driven by robust fuel demand and rising oil prices amid eased COVID-19 border controls, a report showed Tuesday.
The combined outbound shipments of petroleum products by SK Energy Co., GS Caltex Corp., S-Oil Co. and Hyundai Oilbank Co. reached 108.9 million barrels in the January-March period, up 20 percent from 90.7 million barrels a year ago, according to the latest report by the Korea Petroleum Association.
