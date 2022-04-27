Korean-language dailies

-- Education minister nominee engulfed in alleged wrongdoings, preferential treatment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bill depriving prosecution of investigative powers passes parliamentary judiciary committee (Kookmin Daily)

-- DP railroads bill abolishing prosecution's investigative power through judiciary committee (Donga Ilbo)

-- Bill depriving prosecution of its investigative power passes through judiciary committee (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Economic growth threatened by high inflation, interests, exchange rates (Segye Times)

-- Bill abolishing prosecution's authority to investigate passes judiciary committee (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un threatens 'preemptive nuclear strike' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bill abolishing prosecution's investigative power awaits last hurdle of plenary parliamentary meeting (Hankyoreh)

-- Experts: Yoon administration cannot overcome multifaceted crisis alone (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Globalization is over; regression to level seen in 2000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- New administration's broadcasting policy biased toward establishment (Korea Economic Daily)

