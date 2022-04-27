(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 27)

After the North Korean leader directly mentioned the use of nuclear arms against South Korea, Pyongyang will certainly ratchet up the level of the warnings — and more often. If Seoul surrenders to the threat, it can be held hostage to North Korea. Our government must fully brace for any contingency. In that sense, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee showed an appropriate reaction Tuesday by vowing to "consolidate the Korea-U.S. alliance" and rapidly acquire capabilities to defend against missile attacks from North Korea based on the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) plan. The transition committee also pledged to develop a super-gap technology and weapons system to effectively counter the North Korean threat.