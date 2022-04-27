LG Energy Solutions Q1 net nearly halves amid supply chain snags
09:19 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Wednesday its first-quarter net income nearly halved from a year earlier amid the prolonged global chip supply disruptions.
Net income came to 226.6 billion won (US$179.5 million) in the January-March period, compared with a net profit of 433.6 billion won the previous year, South Korea's top battery maker said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit sank 24.1 percent on-year to 258.9 billion won, with sales reaching 4.34 trillion won, up 2.1 percent over the cited period.
The first-quarter earnings results were released before the market opened.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword