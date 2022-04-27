(2nd LD) Yoon says Biden's visit an opportunity to comprehensively bolster S. Korea-U.S. alliance
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's meeting with WEF chairman in paras 7-10; ADDS new photo)
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea will serve as a good opportunity to comprehensively strengthen the alliance between the two nations.
Yoon made the remark in his meeting with Edwin Feulner, founder of U.S. think tank The Heritage Foundation, at his office in Seoul.
"I believe it (Biden's visit) will be a good opportunity for the South Korea-U.S. alliance to be comprehensively reinforced," Yoon said.
Yoon and Biden are expected to hold their first summit in Seoul around May 20-22 before the U.S. president travels to Japan to attend a meeting of the Quad, a U.S.-led anti-China security partnership which also involves Australia, India and Japan.
Yoon's remark suggests he could discuss with Biden over ways to bolster the comprehensive strategic alliance of the allies.
Feulner said it is meaningful that Biden's first Asia trip can be South Korea and that his visit comes in the year that marks the 140th anniversary of South Korea-U.S. diplomatic relations.
Later in the day, Yoon met World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab to exchange views on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and plans regarding the upcoming WEF Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Yoon appreciated Schwab's visit and the WEF's role in leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the world.
"At the WEF, world leaders discuss global issues and share their views. That means, the WEF plays a major role in promoting international exchange and global economic growth," said Yoon.
Schwab thanked the president-elect for his interest in the WEF, which organizes an annual forum in Davos where the world's political and economic leaders gather to discuss various global topics. The forum has been usually held in the beginning of the year, but due to the omicron wave, this year's edition has been pushed back to May 22-26.
Earlier in the day, Yoon met with French Ambassador to South Korea Philippe Lefort and delivered his congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.
The two also discussed cooperation between South Korea and France.
"I hope the relation between South Korea and France can be upgraded in every aspect, including security, politics, economy and culture," Yoon said. "France is an important ally that has maintained relations in diplomacy, culture exchange and economic cooperation for a long time."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)