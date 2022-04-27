5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz and four other carmakers will voluntarily recall a combined total of 47,173 vehicles over safety concerns due to software errors and parts defects, Seoul's transport ministry said Wednesday.
Mercedes-Benz will recall 31,011 cars in 25 models, including E250 and C500, as software flaws in their steering wheel hands-off system and other control devices could cause safety problems, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The ministry said it plans to fine the German carmaker after reviewing its correction measures and other factors.
Jaguar-Land Rover Korea will recall 12,128 units of two models, including Discovery Sport 2.0D, over issues in engine oil and parts in the oil pump.
A total of 3,942 units of South Korean carmaker Kia Corp.'s K9 will be recalled over fire risk due to problems in the hydraulic and electronic control unit, according to the ministry.
Volkswagen Group Korea will recall five units of its Bentley Flying Spur upon finding some defective parts in a safety belt.
Pline Motors, a small-sized South Korean car parts maker and seller, will recall 169 electric buses as it failed to install an emergency evacuation system and attach a sign warning of high-voltage power devices, the ministry said, adding that it plans to fine the company later.
The five carmakers will be contacting the vehicle owners via mail or mobile text messages, and provide the repair and replacement service for free.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)