Yoon to meet with arts, sports personalities, including 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet over lunch with arts and sports personalities, including "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae, on Wednesday, officials said.
The event is part of a series of lunches organized by the transition team's national unity committee to help the president-elect listen to the voices of diverse sectors.
Yoon will "express his gratitude to members of the culture, arts and sports communities for their work in bringing hope to the people and helping the Republic of Korea come together as one during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic," Yoon's spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin, said during a press briefing.
Lee, the star of the Netflix hit series "Squid Game," will be among the attendees, along with football legend Lee Young-pyo and Olympic short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong, officials said.
