Yoon to meet with arts, sports personalities, including 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae

10:43 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet over lunch with arts and sports personalities, including "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae, on Wednesday, officials said.

The event is part of a series of lunches organized by the transition team's national unity committee to help the president-elect listen to the voices of diverse sectors.

Yoon will "express his gratitude to members of the culture, arts and sports communities for their work in bringing hope to the people and helping the Republic of Korea come together as one during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic," Yoon's spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin, said during a press briefing.

Lee, the star of the Netflix hit series "Squid Game," will be among the attendees, along with football legend Lee Young-pyo and Olympic short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong, officials said.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol smiles as he arrives at the transition team's headquarters in Seoul on April 26, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
Mega-hit drama "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae poses while attending Seoul Fashion Week 2022 at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art in Seoul on March 18, 2022. The event was held offline for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. (Yonhap)

