Hite Jinro's soju exports exceed US$100 mln last year
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hite Jinro Co., South Korea's leading beverage company, said Wednesday exports of the traditional Korean liquor soju exceeded US$100 million last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country's soju exports jumped 36 percent to $102 million in 2021 from $748.6 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
In particular, soju shipments to the United States, Canada and Latin America surged 47 percent to $194.4 billion last year from $132 billion the previous year, while its shipments to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong also jumped 47 percent to $255.8 billion from $173.3 billion, it said.
Hite Jinro is South Korea's biggest soju maker and the second-biggest beer company in terms of sales. It does not, however, export its beer products.
